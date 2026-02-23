Six dead after lake boat capsizes in northern Vietnam

Six people were killed after the boat they were riding in collided with another vessel and subsequently capsized in Lao Cai province in northern Vietnam on Saturday, February 21.

The unidentified passenger boat was transiting a lake when the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon (local time).

Local authorities conducted search and rescue operations and recovered 17 survivors including the boat's operator as well as the bodies of six deceased individuals over the next 48 hours. The deceased also included two small children.