River boat capsizing leaves two dead in Vietnam's Quang Tri province

Two people are confirmed dead while two other have gone missing after a passenger boat capsized in Quang Tri province in central Vietnam on Thursday, February 19.

The unnamed vessel had seven passengers embarked and was transiting the Gianh River in Quang Tri's in Tuyên Bình Commune when it suddenly capsized at around 11:30 local time on Thursday.

Residents of a nearby town who witnessed the capsizing immediately rendered assistance and pulled five of the boat's occupants out of the river. Tragically, two people, a 68-year-old woman and a three-year-old child, perished as a result of the incident.