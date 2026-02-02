Russian captain found guilty of causing death in UK tanker collision

The Russian captain of a container ship that crashed into a US tanker off the east coast of Britain in March last year was found guilty in a London court on Monday of causing the death of a crew member through gross negligence.

Vladimir Motin, 59, was captain of the Solong when it hit the Stena Immaculate tanker, which was anchored and carrying just over 220,000 barrels of high-grade aviation fuel.

The March 10 crash started a blaze on both ships and caused the death of Solong crew member Mark Pernia, a Philippines national whose body has never been found and is presumed dead.

Prosecutor Tom Little told jurors at the start of Motin's trial last month that the captain did "absolutely nothing" to prevent the collision, having been on course to hit the Stena Immaculate for more than 30 minutes before the crash.

Motin's lawyer James Leonard said Motin unsuccessfully tried to take the Solong off autopilot and change course, arguing that while Motin was at fault he was not grossly negligent.

Motin, who had pleaded not guilty, was convicted of the gross negligence manslaughter of Pernia after a trial at London's Old Bailey court. He will be sentenced on Thursday.

Little said in court that Pernia's wife, who lives in the Philippines, was seven months pregnant at the time of his death and their child has since been born.