Captain did nothing to stop fatal UK ship collision, prosecutors say

The captain of a container ship that crashed into a US tanker off Britain's east coast last year did "absolutely nothing" to prevent an avoidable and fatal collision, British prosecutors said on Tuesday as his trial over a crew member's death began.

Russian national Vladimir Motin, 59, was captain of the Portuguese-flagged Solong which was heading to Rotterdam in the Netherlands when it hit the Stena Immaculate tanker, which was anchored, on March 10 2025.

The Solong was mainly carrying alcohol and some dangerous goods, including empty but unclean sodium cyanide containers, while the Stena Immaculate was carrying just over 220,000 barrels of high-grade aviation fuel, prosecutor Tom Little said.