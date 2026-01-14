Defence says Russian captain acted to avoid fatal UK tanker collision

The captain of a container ship that crashed into a US tanker off Britain's east coast last year tried to change course to avoid the fatal collision, his lawyer told a London court trial over a crew member's death on Wednesday.

Russian national Vladimir Motin, captain of the Solong that hit the anchored Stena Immaculate tanker in March 2025, tried to take his vessel off autopilot shortly before the crash but was unsuccessful, his lawyer said.

Motin, 59, is on trial at the Old Bailey charged with the gross negligence manslaughter of Solong crew member Mark Pernia, 38, whose body has never been found but is presumed dead. Motin has pleaded not guilty.