New Zealand shipping company fined for 2024 ferry grounding

A ferry operator in New Zealand has been ordered to pay fines totalling NZ$400,000 (US$240,000) over the grounding of one of its vessels in the Cook Strait nearly two years prior.

Aratere, a Ro-Pax ferry operating under the Interislander brand of state-owned transport company KiwiRail, ran aground shortly after she departed on a scheduled voyage in the late evening (local time) of June 21, 2024.

The vessel struck the side of a cliff shortly after sailing three kilometres out of Picton on South Island.