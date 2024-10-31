New Zealand accident investigators release interim report on ferry grounding near South Island

Background

The TAIC said Aratere had been in service for about 26 years. In May 2024, operator KiwiRail installed a new steering control system in four of the five command consoles on the bridge. However, it was not installed on the autopilot console, which was part of the original track pilot integrated bridge navigation system by a different manufacturer.

In the three weeks following wet docking, Aratere completed 83 Cook Strait crossings.