New Zealand's KiwiRail sells ferry Aratere for scrapping

New Zealand transport company KiwiRail has entered into an agreement to sell the aged and out of service Ro-Pax ferry Aratere to a buyer, which will deliver it to a specialist recycling shipyard in India.

Aratere, which served in New Zealand for 26 years, was retired in August. KiwiRail said her retirement was done to make way for port infrastructure needed for the arrival of two brand new rail-enabled ferries arriving in 2029.