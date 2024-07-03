Japanese operator sued over deadly tour boat sinking

The Japan Times reports that a lawsuit has been filed against a Japanese vessel operator in connection with the sinking of a tour boat off the coast of Hokkaido in 2022. Lawyers representing the families of 14 deceased victims of the loss of the tour boat Kazu I filed the civil suit with the Sapporo District Court on Wednesday, July 3.

The suit against Shiretoko Pleasure Cruiser and its president, Seiichi Katsurada, was filed with the aim of seeking damages and compensation totalling approximately JPY1.5 billion (US$9.3 million) following the loss of Kazu I on April 23, 2022. On the said date, the vessel was operating off Hokkaido's Shiretoko Peninsula with 26 people on board when its crew sent out a distress call reporting water ingress due to rough sea conditions.