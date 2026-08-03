Independent inquiry finds Japanese school officials at fault for boating tragedy off Okinawa

A third-party inquiry conducted by a group of Japanese lawyers has found that a school in Kyoto Prefecture was responsible for a boating accident that left two people dead earlier this year.

The investigative panel formed by educational organisation Doshisha had been tasked to determine whether Doshisha International Senior High School's safety management system had any deficiencies, local newspaper Asahi Shimbun reported on Friday, July 31.

The panel found that the school's safety risk management manuals were lacking and that no basic rules for ensuring safety were in place. This then led to the school's boating program being carried out despite having inadequate safety measures.