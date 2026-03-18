Two dead after two tour boats capsize off Okinawa, Japan

Two people are confirmed dead after two sightseeing boats carrying 21 passengers and crew capsized within minutes of each other off the coast of Japan's Okinawa prefecture on Monday, March 16, local news outlet The Asahi Shimbun has reported.

Both incidents occurred in rough seas approximately 1.5 kilometres off Henoko at around 10:12 local time on Monday, leading officials of the Japan Coast Guard to suspect that the ill-fated vessels Fukutsu and Heiwa Maru overturned as a result of being struck by large waves.

The search and rescue effort lasted a little over an hour, and all passengers and crew aboard the two boats were pulled out of the water. Tragically, two people were later pronounced dead.

The deceased victims have been identified as Fukutsu's 71-year-old captain and a 17-year-old secondary school student from Kyoto prefecture who was among the passengers.