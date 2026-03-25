Japanese tour company admits to shortcomings that led to fatal capsizings off Okinawa

A Japanese tour company has issued a statement apologising for and acknowledging shortcomings that resulted in twin incidents that left two people dead off the coast of Okinawa prefecture earlier this month.

Tobu Top Tours acknowledged that it had arranged for a scheduled boat excursion on behalf of students from Doshisha International High School (DIHS) in Kyotanabe on March 16.

Local media reported that two boats carrying a total of 18 DIHS students and three crewmembers overturned in rough seas within minutes of each other approximately 1.5 kilometres off Okinawa's coastal district of Henoko on the said date.