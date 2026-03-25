Japanese tour company admits to shortcomings that led to fatal capsizings off Okinawa

A Japanese tour company has issued a statement apologising for and acknowledging shortcomings that resulted in twin incidents that left two people dead off the coast of Okinawa prefecture earlier this month.
Tobu Top Tours acknowledged that it had arranged for a scheduled boat excursion on behalf of students from Doshisha International High School (DIHS) in Kyotanabe on March 16.
Local media reported that two boats carrying a total of 18 DIHS students and three crewmembers overturned in rough seas within minutes of each other approximately 1.5 kilometres off Okinawa's coastal district of Henoko on the said date.
The Japan Coast Guard has suspected that the ill-fated vessels, identified as Fukutsu and Heiwa Maru, overturned as a result of being struck by large waves.
All 21 passengers and crew aboard the two boats were subsequently pulled out of the water. Tragically, however, Fukutsu's 71-year-old captain and a 17-year-old female student were later pronounced deceased.
The Japan News said that the two vessels were not properly registered for commercial passenger transport and that the captain of one of the boats decided to set sail despite being aware that a wave advisory indicating rough conditions had been issued for the area earlier that same day.
The coast guard is still investigating the incident to determine the probable causes and to identify the extent of responsibility of the parties involved.
"In our position as the party responsible for managing the overall travel itinerary, we sincerely acknowledge that we were not able to fully perform our important, original role in itinerary management, such as providing appropriate advice and alerts," Tobu Top Tours said in its statement.
The two vessels were on a tour of the waters off Henoko near an ongoing US military base relocation project when the incidents occurred.
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