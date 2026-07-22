Guyana ferry tragedy death toll climbs to 41

Authorities in Guyana have reported that the death toll of a passenger ferry capsizing incident that occurred off the country's coast late last week has now increased to 41.

The bodies of ten people who were on board the ferry Barima when she capsized on Saturday, July 18, were the first to be recovered within 48 hours of the incident. Since then, another 31 bodies have been pulled out of the surrounding waters.

Officials added that there were 179 people on board the vessel at the time of the incident whereas earlier reports had placed the total at 133. The conflicting reports were due mainly to the fact that the names of some of the survivors had not been listed on the passenger manifest.

Only 77 people who were on board the ferry have been rescued.