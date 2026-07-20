Over 60 feared dead after ferry capsizes off Guyana

Over 60 people are feared to have died after a ferry capsized off the coast of Guyana on Saturday, July 18.

Authorities said the locally-registered Barima had just departed the country's capital of Georgetown and was en route to Port Kaituma with 133 passengers and crew when she capsized approximately 11 kilometres from shore around four hours into her journey at approximately 23:00 local time on Saturday.

Only 67 people who were on board the ferry have been rescued as of the afternoon of Sunday, July 19. The survivors included 15 small children.