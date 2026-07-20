10 bodies recovered following Guyana ferry tragedy

The Government of Guyana has reported that rescuers have recovered the bodies of 10 people who perished after a passenger ferry capsized off the country's coast late last week.
The 10 deceased victims were among the 133 passengers and crew who were on board the ferry Barima when she capsized 11 kilometres from shore on Saturday, July 18.
Only 67 people who were on board the ferry when the incident occurred have been rescued as of Monday, July 20. The survivors included 15 small children.
Barima was travelling from the country's capital of Georgetown to Port Kaituma when she capsized around four hours into her journey.
The ongoing search effort has since expanded to cover an area spanning more than 1,040 square kilometres.
Guyanese Public Works Minister Juan Edghill had earlier said that the captain and some of the crew have been taken into police custody as part of the investigation into the tragedy.
The minister added that the captain and at least one other crewmember had tested positive for marijuana, raising fears that use of the drug may have contributed to the incident.
Officials have also noted that the names of some survivors were not listed on the vessel's passenger manifest, thus resulting in conflicting accounts as to the actual number of people who were on board when the incident occurred.
Baird Maritime tracks global passenger vessel accidents in its comprehensive database, which can be accessed here.