10 bodies recovered following Guyana ferry tragedy

The Government of Guyana has reported that rescuers have recovered the bodies of 10 people who perished after a passenger ferry capsized off the country's coast late last week.

The 10 deceased victims were among the 133 passengers and crew who were on board the ferry Barima when she capsized 11 kilometres from shore on Saturday, July 18.

Only 67 people who were on board the ferry when the incident occurred have been rescued as of Monday, July 20. The survivors included 15 small children.