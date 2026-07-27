Guyana appoints international team to probe ferry tragedy

The Government of Guyana has appointed a team of international experts to investigate the ferry capsizing incident that left over 70 people dead off the country's coast earlier this month.

The five-person team chaired by Phillip Godfrey Smith, Belize’s former attorney general, will determine the probable causes of the capsizing of the 87-year-old ferry Barima during a scheduled voyage in the late evening (local time) of July 18.

The team also includes a naval architect, an attorney, and maritime experts. Local media reported that they will examine whether the capsizing was a result of professional negligence.