Guyana ferry tragedy death toll now at 53

The death toll of a ferry capsizing incident that occurred off the coast of Guyana late last week has now risen to 53, the country's Prime Minister has confirmed.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips provided details on the updated casualty figure as search and recovery operations continue in the waters just off Port Kaituma.

Guyanese media said the incident involving the state-owned ferry Barima is the deadliest maritime disaster on record to occur in the South American country.