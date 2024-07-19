COLUMN | No decrease in shipboard accidents: hesitancy in reporting, poor design work and other factors [Grey Power]

Three cheers for the ship manager’s organisation InterManager, which has made the better collection of accident data one of its main missions. Shining a light on the inadequacy of information available on the sheer number of enclosed space tragedies and the miserable irony of so many deaths and injuries in drills involving rescue and survival craft has been a real wake-up call to the industry.

The organisation has also been collecting data about falls, which are responsible for so many deaths and injuries aboard ship and has now submitted their information on the three categories to IMO. You would like to think that the members of the inter-governmental organisation might recognise the need for action.