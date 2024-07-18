Accidents on ships under scrutiny as InterManager submits statistics to IMO

Accidents onboard ships are not decreasing, according to latest accident statistics submitted to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) by InterManager.

The number of seafarers injured in falls has remained fairly consistent year on year, as has the number of injuries resulting from rescue and survival craft accidents. However, the casualty rate for enclosed space accidents has almost doubled, the association warns.

InterManager has submitted its figures, which span several decades, to the 10th session of the IMO’s Sub-Committee on Implementation of IMO Instruments, which will take place from July 22 to 26 in London. The association’s submission provides information and analysis in support of InterManager’s information documents on enclosed space accidents (ranging from 1996 to May 1, 2024), fall accidents (from 2012 to May 1, 2024), and accidents involving rescue and survival craft (from 1980 to May 1, 2024).