COLUMN | Manslaughter trial following deadly collision: a wake-up call for ensuring adequate manning on ships [Grey Power]

There can be no surprise at the guilty verdict in the manslaughter trial of the master of the container vessel Solong, who was alone on the bridge on a foggy morning in March of last year when the ship ploughed into the tanker Stena Immaculate, anchored off the Humber.

One of the container ship’s crewmembers, Mark Angelo Pernic, perished in the resultant conflagration as the tanker’s cargo of aviation fuel ignited.

The trial found that the 59 year-old Russian master was guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence and awaits sentence. He has been in custody since he was charged, shortly after being brought ashore.