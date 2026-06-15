COLUMN | Just do your job: Singapore and Malaysia, port state inspections, Tanzania flag and the sad case of Golden Star 1 [Offshore Accounts]

No port state interest since March 2022

But since March 2022 up until the time of its sinking in June 2026, the vessel never received another port state inspection. Satellite data and a wealth of pictures on Marine Traffic show that she made port calls in Singapore and Pasir Gudang in Malaysia in 2024, 2025 and in 2026, but was not subject to port state inspection then.

This was a vessel with a record of two prior detentions in Singapore and had been inspected frequently and diligently between 2014 and 2020, but after 2022, there were no further Tokyo MOU port state inspections logged.

Why? This was a vessel that was over thirty years of age and flying one of the most dangerous and disreputable flags in the world. Nobody flagged her for a PSC violation in Singapore or Malaysia until she mysteriously sank on a voyage between the two countries, triggering a navigation alert. This seems unfortunate.

The job of PSC inspections is to prevent unsafe ships going to sea. We don’t know what caused Golden Star 1 to sink (and based on the accident reporting record of its flag state, we will probably never know), but it seems amazing to me that the ship could trade between Singapore and Malaysia, or indeed anywhere in the Tokyo MOU area, and not receive a single PSC inspection for more than four years.

Given what we know about the detention rate and the loss rate of Tanzanian flag vessels, surely any risk-based assessment system would have put Golden Star 1 as target for a PSC inspection? You don’t need AI analysis or to be an ITF campaigner to see that this vessel had an appalling risk profile, and met a dangerous but predictable end.

High risk should mean high inspection rate

No seafarers lost their lives, thankfully, but the sinking of the vessel must surely be a reminder to port states everywhere that if a ship appears to have a high-risk profile, it should be a target for regular inspection.

Golden Star 1 had more red flags than the Pamplona bull run. Other vessels with similar profiles should be subject to stringent inspections. The IMO should be challenging Tanzania on its dreadful loss and detention rates. As a flag state, Tanzania said, “The registry undertakes strict measures in its commitment to maintaining high standards of safety and operational performance of Tanzania-Zanzibar vessels.”

Since this is clearly not the case, port states are the only line of defence to protect against substandard shipping and to protect seafarers from the scoundrels who abuse the weak regulations of flag of convenience like Saint Kitts and Nevis, like Tanzania, and like Togo and the Comoros. The same flags crop up time and again in loss reports, in detention statistics, and in seafarer abandonment cases.

This is the opposite of a centre of excellence. We should perhaps brand it a cluster of crappiness.

As high quality flags and efficient, modern port states, Singapore and Malaysia should be at the vanguard of clamping down on substandard vessels, which means preventing the next Golden Star 1 trading between their ports.

Just do your job under the PSC regime, please.