Australia's newest Spirit of Tasmania ferry goes adrift in bad weather in Finland
Australian shipowner TT-Line Company has confirmed that strong winds had caused its newest vessel to break loose from an outfitting quay and drift towards a nearby wharf at a shipyard in Finland on Friday, November 1.
Winds with speeds of up to 65 knots had pushed the Ro-Pax ferry Spirit of Tasmania V free of the outfitting quay at Rauma Marine Construction's (RMC) facilities on Friday. However, due to the presence of a tug and two barges between the ferry and the quay, the incident did not result in any serious damage to the larger vessel's hull.
TT-Line Company has assured that there have been no injuries, the ferry remains afloat, and the necessary actions are being taken to ensure safety. As soon as the weather permits, the vessel will be brought to a nearby layup berth.
Kym Sayers, acting CEO of Spirit of Tasmania, said that a detailed assessment of the ferry's hull could not yet be undertaken. RMC meanwhile assured that there are no known oil leaks resulting from the incident.
Spirit of Tasmania V is one of two ferries built by RMC for TT-Line Company for operation on Bass Strait between Geelong and Devonport. The first ferry, Spirit of Tasmania IV, was delivered earlier this year.