Australia's newest Spirit of Tasmania ferry goes adrift in bad weather in Finland

Winds with speeds of up to 65 knots had pushed the Ro-Pax ferry Spirit of Tasmania V free of the outfitting quay at Rauma Marine Construction's (RMC) facilities on Friday. However, due to the presence of a tug and two barges between the ferry and the quay, the incident did not result in any serious damage to the larger vessel's hull.

TT-Line Company has assured that there have been no injuries, the ferry remains afloat, and the necessary actions are being taken to ensure safety. As soon as the weather permits, the vessel will be brought to a nearby layup berth.