VESSEL REVIEW | Spirit of Tasmania IV – New large ferry to operate on Australia's Bass Strait
Australian operator TT-Line Company recently took delivery of a new Ro-Pax ferry from Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) of Finland. Named Spirit of Tasmania IV, it is the first of a planned series of two 1,800-passenger ferries that will sail on TT-Line Company’s Spirit of Tasmania service between Geelong and Devonport.
RMC said the ferries will operate along Australia’s Bass Strait, a route known for its challenging sea conditions, for which these vessels have been specially built. They will replace the ferries Spirit of Tasmania I and Spirit of Tasmania II, both of which were built in the 1990s.
The newbuild has an LOA of 212 metres (696 feet), a beam of 31 metres (100 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 6,400, a gross tonnage of 48,000, and up to 4,098 lane metres for accommodating vehicles.
Numerous accommodation options for passengers
The propulsion arrangement includes four nine-cylinder, dual-fuel engines 10,305kW (13,819hp) that can operate on both diesel and LNG and that drive two controllable-pitch propellers. This configuration can deliver a service speed of 26 knots, allowing the ferry to cross the 242 nautical miles between Geelong and Devonport in as little as nine and a half hours, though the vessel's maximum speed is set at 31 knots.
The passengers are housed in 301 staterooms spread across two decks. These spaces consist of 12 deluxe cabins, two family suites, 120 outside cabins, 159 inside cabins, and eight accessible cabins that each have an interconnecting cabin. The cabins also include 18 for passengers travelling with pets.
Within the passenger spaces are 118 airline-style standard reclining seats and 47 business class recliners. The ferry also features a secure pet kennel area, with a range of kennel sizes to accommodate pets of all sizes. The kennel area – which is separate from the vehicle decks – is only accessible by crew and pet owners.
The vessel also boasts a designated outdoor area where passengers who are travelling with their pet in a cabin can take their pet on lead if required during the journey.
In the event of an onboard fire, the crew have access to a Survitec firefighting setup consisting of water mist systems for the machinery spaces and the accommodation areas, a deluge system for car decks, and a dry powder fire suppression system for the ships' LNG bunkering stations.
Also fitted are a deep fat fryer fire extinguishing system and a CO2 system for the vessels' galley ducts.
Expanded capacity compared to earlier Bass Strait ferries
The builder added that the passenger, vehicle, and freight capacities of the new vessels are significantly greater than those of their predecessors, allowing for an increase in transport volumes on Bass Strait.
Spirit of Tasmania IV was handed over to TT-Line Company following completion of two series of sea trials. Although construction of the vessels took place in Finland, fit-out and all subsequent maintenance will be carried out in Tasmania under a government mandate requiring "significant local capacity."
Sister vessel Spirit of Tasmania V will be handed over to the customer in the first quarter of 2025.