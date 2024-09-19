VESSEL REVIEW | Spirit of Tasmania IV – New large ferry to operate on Australia's Bass Strait

RMC said the ferries will operate along Australia’s Bass Strait, a route known for its challenging sea conditions, for which these vessels have been specially built. They will replace the ferries Spirit of Tasmania I and Spirit of Tasmania II, both of which were built in the 1990s.

The newbuild has an LOA of 212 metres (696 feet), a beam of 31 metres (100 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 6,400, a gross tonnage of 48,000, and up to 4,098 lane metres for accommodating vehicles.