FEATURE | Fragile Middle East truce at risk as US and Iran exchange fire

A fragile truce in the Middle East was under strain on Tuesday after the US and Iran exchanged fire in the Persian Gulf as they wrestled for control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said in a social media post on Tuesday breaches of the four-week-old ceasefire by the United States and its allies had endangered shipping and energy transit through the vital waterway.

"We know well that the continuation of the current situation is unbearable for the United States, while we have not even begun yet," he said.