US destroys six Iranian small boats, shoots down missiles, drones, US admiral says

The US military said on Monday it destroyed six Iranian small boats and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones fired by Tehran as the US launched an operation to free up shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of Central Command, declined to comment on whether he thought a ceasefire begun on April 8 remained in effect. But he acknowledged ongoing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) efforts to "interfere" with President Donald Trump's operation to open the critical waterway to commercial traffic.

"The IRGC has launched multiple cruise missiles, drones, and small boats at ships we are protecting. We have defeated each and every one of those threats through the clinical application of defensive munitions," he said.