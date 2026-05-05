US military assets guard Maersk vehicle carrier during Hormuz exit

Maersk said the Alliance Fairfax, a US-flagged vehicle carrier operated by its Farrell Lines subsidiary, exited the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz accompanied by US military assets on Monday.

American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command (Centcom) said on social media on Monday.

Some 20 per cent of the world's oil passed through that vital maritime chokepoint prior to its virtual closure following the US and Israeli war with Iran.