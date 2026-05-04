Seoul: fire, explosion hit South Korean-run vessel in Strait of Hormuz

There was a fire and an explosion on a vessel operated by South Korean shipper HMM in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, the foreign ministry in Seoul said.

The government was checking intelligence that the vessel, HMM Namu, may have been attacked, Yonhap News reported citing government officials.

There were no casualties reported and authorities were investigating what caused the blaze that, HMM said, broke out in the engine room of the Panama-flagged cargo ship.

Twenty-four crew members, including six Korean nationals, were on board, the company told Reuters.