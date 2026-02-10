Philippine ferry tragedy death toll now at 51

The Philippine Coast Guard has confirmed the recovery of the bodies of six victims of a maritime incident that occurred off the southern Philippine province of Basilan last month.

The recoveries have raised the death toll of the sinking of the Ro-Pax ferry Trisha Kerstin 3 to 51. One victim was found on Monday, February 9, while the remaining five were located the following morning.

The six victims were all found by coast guard divers within the ferry's accommodation areas.