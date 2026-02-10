Philippine ferry tragedy death toll now at 51

The Philippine Coast Guard has confirmed the recovery of the bodies of six victims of a maritime incident that occurred off the southern Philippine province of Basilan last month.
The recoveries have raised the death toll of the sinking of the Ro-Pax ferry Trisha Kerstin 3 to 51. One victim was found on Monday, February 9, while the remaining five were located the following morning.
The six victims were all found by coast guard divers within the ferry's accommodation areas.
The vessel's wreckage lies at a depth of approximately 55 metres not far from where the sinking occurred off Basilan's Baluk-Baluk Island on January 26.
The recovered cadavers were later transported to Zamboanga City for identification and proper disposition in coordination with the Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.
The coast guard said that search and retrieval operations will continue in an attempt to locate those among the ferry's occupants who are still missing.
Local news outlet GMA reported earlier that the 27 missing individuals include the ferry's captain and eight other crewmembers.
Philippine authorities have meanwhile confirmed no change in the latest survivor tally of 316.