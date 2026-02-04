Divers find wreck of ill-fated Philippine ferry Trisha Kerstin 3

The Philippine Coast Guard has confirmed the location of the sunken Ro-Pax ferry Trisha Kerstin 3 during dive operations in the waters off Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan province.

The ferry was found lying in an east-to-west orientation relative to Baluk-Baluk on Tuesday, February 3. Her identity was confirmed through the name on her bow.

The vessel was approximately 2.75 nautical miles from the island when she sank shortly after 00:00 local time on January 26 while her current position on the seabed places her 1.8 nautical miles from the island.

Coast guard divers also found another three bodies in those same waters. The remains have been identified as those of three victims who were also on the ill-fated vessel at the time of the incident.