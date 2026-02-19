Philippine authorities terminate month-long search for missing dive boat

The Philippine Coast Guard has terminated the search and retrieval (SAR) effort that was conducted following the disappearance of a recreational dive boat in Davao Gulf in the southern Philippines last month.

The effort to attempt to locate the dive boat Amejara and eight passengers and crew was concluded approximately one month after it was reported missing on January 19.

Only one person survived among the 15 who were on board the boat when it sailed out of Davao Occidental province on January 18.