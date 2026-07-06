Scottish operator's newest ferry to be drydocked after only 15 weeks in service

The BBC reports that a Scottish ferry company has been forced to temporarily place its newest vessel out of service a mere 15 weeks after it commenced operational sailings.
State-owned CalMac Ferries' Ro-Pax vessel Isle of Islay, which was delivered earlier this year, will be in drydock for two weeks beginning July 15 to allow repairs to be made to her bow door hinges.
Because of the issues with the bow doors, the ferry has been forced to load and unload vehicles exclusively through her stern, resulting in longer turnarounds.
CalMac said that there also another 150 lesser problems with the vessel that need to be fixed. The company indicated that these issues are covered by the existing warranty.
A spokesperson for Caledonian Maritime Assets, Isle of Islay's owner, said that the company is coordinating with Transport Scotland, CalMac, and the shipyard to ensure that the identified issues on the ferry are resolved.
The issues with the bow door hinges were first identified in the middle of May as Isle of Islay entered her sixth week of operational service.
CalMac has assured that the ferry was able to maintain her scheduled sailings despite the bow doors being rendered inoperative.