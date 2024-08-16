EDITORIAL | Tasmania's ferry debacle: why governments should never own ships

Yesterday, the board of TT-Line Company fell out completely with its ministerial “owners”. TT Line chairman Mike Grainger, a hitherto successful international maritime businessman, was effectively fired. That was simply the culmination of a lengthy process that commenced in 2017 and has sadly but completely predictably been a commercial debacle ever since.

Since it was established in 1985, TT-Line has always suffered from a strangely confused bureaucratic culture whereby, thanks to its government ownership, it has never been able to be operated in a normal commercial manner despite its owner describing it as a “government business enterprise.”