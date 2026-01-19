VESSEL REVIEW | Isle of Islay – New Ro-Pax ferry to serve Scotland's Clyde and Hebrides routes
Scottish Government-owned ferry transport company Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) has taken delivery of a new Ro-Pax ferry.
Isle of Islay is the first in a planned series of four Ro-Pax ferries ordered by CMAL for operation by affiliate CalMac Ferries.
The ferry will be deployed on CMAL's Clyde and Hebrides network, between Islay and Jura, alongside sister ship Loch Indaal, which is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of this year. CMAL aims to increase cargo and vehicle capacity by 40 per cent on the Islay and Jura route with the newly constructed ferries.
Custom loading configurations for greater operational flexibility
Isle of Islay has a length of 94.8 metres (311 feet), a beam of 18.7 metres (61.4 feet), a draught of four metres (13 feet), a displacement of 3,830 tonnes, a crew complement of 27, and a capacity of 450 passengers and up to 107 cars on two decks.
The upper deck is hoistable to permit the carriage of larger vehicles such as trailers and buses on the main deck, which has a total capacity of 275 lane metres (902 linear feet). The upper deck also has charging ports for use by electric vehicles.
Similar to Glen Sannox, another CalMac vessel that was delivered in late 2024, loading and unloading of vehicles will be done via the stern ramp, the position of which can be adjusted depending on existing berth infrastructure. This will permit ease of cargo operations at the various ports along the vessel’s routes.
Hybrid power setup
Power is provided by a hybrid propulsion arrangement that includes an energy storage system and two Voith Schneider azimuthing propellers driven by permanent magnet motors. The propellers are capable of low-noise and low-vibration operation and come in fully integrated assemblies that take up minimal space at the stern, ensuring ease of servicing.
Two bow thrusters meanwhile provide additional lateral manoeuvrability for berthing, unberthing, and navigating in busy harbour waters.
A shore power connection is available for the ferry to plug in to the local grid to supply her hotel load while at berth, allowing her to use her onboard generators only during transits.
The accommodation includes 27 single cabins for the crew and four additional cabins for trainees.
Design work on Isle of Islay was undertaken by Norwegian naval architecture firm LMG Marin in compliance with Lloyd's Register class rules.
The ferry will first undergo a period of crew familiarisation and local operational trials before she enters service.