VESSEL REVIEW | Isle of Islay – New Ro-Pax ferry to serve Scotland's Clyde and Hebrides routes

Isle of Islay has a length of 94.8 metres (311 feet), a beam of 18.7 metres (61.4 feet), a draught of four metres (13 feet), a displacement of 3,830 tonnes, a crew complement of 27, and a capacity of 450 passengers and up to 107 cars on two decks.

The upper deck is hoistable to permit the carriage of larger vehicles such as trailers and buses on the main deck, which has a total capacity of 275 lane metres (902 linear feet). The upper deck also has charging ports for use by electric vehicles.

Similar to Glen Sannox, another CalMac vessel that was delivered in late 2024, loading and unloading of vehicles will be done via the stern ramp, the position of which can be adjusted depending on existing berth infrastructure. This will permit ease of cargo operations at the various ports along the vessel’s routes.