Passenger Vessel News Roundup | October 4 – LNG-fuelled cruise ship, Canadian electric ferries and more
A Singapore operator welcomes two new fast ferries into service as construction continues on LNG-fuelled vessels for US and French owners and commuter catamarans for Russian inland waters. Orders have meanwhile been placed for new electric ferries to serve a major Canadian city.
Russian yard lays keels of two new catamaran ferries
Russian shipyard Nefteflot has laid the keels of two new catamaran ferries in a series ordered by State Transport Leasing Company.
The Project 04790 vessels were designed by Forss Technology for operation on inland waterways. Upon completion, each ferry will have a length of 38 metres, seating for up to 300 passengers, and two 400kW engines that can deliver a speed of 10 knots.
Deliveries are scheduled for the autumn of 2025.
Orders placed for electric ferries to serve Canada's Toronto Islands
The City of Toronto in Canada has placed orders for two new electric ferries in a series for operation on Lake Ontario between Toronto's Jack Layton Ferry Terminal and the outlying Toronto Islands.
The vessels will be designed by Quebec-based naval architecture firm Concept Naval. Upon completion, each ferry will measure 50 metres long and 13 metres wide. One ferry will transport passengers and motor vehicles while the other will carry only passengers and bicycles.
New catamarans delivered to Singapore's Majestic Fast Ferry
Indonesian shipyard Cahaya Samudra recently delivered two new fast ferries in a series to Singapore operator Majestic Fast Ferry. The newbuilds will replace older vessels in the owner's fleet that have since been sold to owners in Asia, Europe, the South Pacific, and the Middle East.
Princess Cruises' newest LNG-fuelled ship launched in Italy
Princess Cruises' newest LNG-fuelled ship was launched at the Monfalcone facilities of Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri on Thursday, September 26. Like earlier sister Sun Princess, Star Princess belongs to the Sphere-class.
First steel cut for Corsica Linea's future LNG-fuelled ferry
China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Weihai has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new Ro-Pax ferry to be operated by French shipping company Corsica Linea.
Upon completion, Capu Rossu will have a length of 202.9 metres, a beam of 27.8 metres, and space for 1,035 passengers and up to 180 vehicles. As with Corsica Linea's earlier ferry A Galeotta, the new ferry will also be powered by LNG.