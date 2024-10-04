Passenger Vessel News Roundup | October 4 – LNG-fuelled cruise ship, Canadian electric ferries and more

Russian shipyard Nefteflot has laid the keels of two new catamaran ferries in a series ordered by State Transport Leasing Company.

The Project 04790 vessels were designed by Forss Technology for operation on inland waterways. Upon completion, each ferry will have a length of 38 metres, seating for up to 300 passengers, and two 400kW engines that can deliver a speed of 10 knots.

Deliveries are scheduled for the autumn of 2025.