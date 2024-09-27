Princess Cruises' newest LNG-fuelled ship launched in Italy
Princess Cruises' newest LNG-fuelled ship was launched at the Monfalcone facilities of Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri on Thursday, September 26. Like earlier sister Sun Princess, Star Princess belongs to the Sphere-class.
Upon completion, Star Princess will have numerous facilities distributed across 20 decks. Ten of the decks will house the 2,162 guest cabins, which will also include over 1,500 balcony staterooms. Up to 4,300 guests can be accommodated on board.
The other facilities will consist of over 30 bars and restaurants including a dining room that spans three decks, a suspended atrium, a theatre, a casino, a spa, and boutique retail shops. Power for the ship will be provided by dual-fuel engines that can also run on LNG.
Star Princess is scheduled to be handed over to Princess Cruises in the autumn of 2025. It will operate alongside sister Sun Princess, which officially started its inaugural cruise season on February 28 and was christened in May.