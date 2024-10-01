New catamarans delivered to Singapore's Majestic Fast Ferry
Indonesian shipyard Cahaya Samudra recently delivered two new fast ferries in a series to Singapore operator Majestic Fast Ferry. The newbuilds will replace older vessels in the owner's fleet that have since been sold to owners in Asia, Europe, the South Pacific, and the Middle East.
The ferries Unity of Majestic and Ethos of Majestic each have a length of 42 metres, a beam of 10 metres, a draught of only 1.4 metres, and seating for up to 331 passengers on two decks.
The main deck on each ferry has seating for 295 passengers as well as five toilets including one that is also wheelchair-accessible. The upper deck can accommodate 48 passengers and features a large toilet, luggage holds, and an elevated wheelhouse.
Four MTU 12V2000M72 1,080kW engines will drive Kongsberg Kamewa 56 A3 waterjets via ZF 3050D gearboxes to deliver a top speed of 39 knots and a cruising speed of 36 knots.
Additional ferries from the same series are currently under construction at Cahaya Samudra's facilities and will be delivered to Majestic Fast Ferry upon completion.