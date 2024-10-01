New catamarans delivered to Singapore's Majestic Fast Ferry

The ferries Unity of Majestic and Ethos of Majestic each have a length of 42 metres, a beam of 10 metres, a draught of only 1.4 metres, and seating for up to 331 passengers on two decks.

The main deck on each ferry has seating for 295 passengers as well as five toilets including one that is also wheelchair-accessible. The upper deck can accommodate 48 passengers and features a large toilet, luggage holds, and an elevated wheelhouse.