First steel cut for Corsica Linea's future LNG-fuelled ferry
China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Weihai has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new Ro-Pax ferry to be operated by French shipping company Corsica Linea.
Upon completion, Capu Rossu will have a length of 202.9 metres, a beam of 27.8 metres, and space for 1,035 passengers and up to 180 vehicles. As with Corsica Linea's earlier ferry A Galeotta, the new ferry will also be powered by LNG.
The ferry is scheduled for delivery in March 2026. It will commence operational sailings the following June.
Corsica Linea expects that the operation of Capu Rossu on LNG will generate up to 99 per cent fewer SOx and particulate matter emissions, 85 per cent fewer NOx emissions, and 20 per cent fewer CO2 emissions compared to similar-sized vessels that run on traditional marine fuel.