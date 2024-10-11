Passenger Vessel News Roundup | October 11 – Chinese and Norwegian low-emission cruise ships, Virgin Islands' newest fast ferry and more

Chinese shipowner Chongqing Guanda Century Cruise will soon begin operational sailings of a new cruise ship designed for inland waters.

Shiji Jiangshan Rushi was built by Chongqing Zhongjiang Shipbuilding in compliance with China Classification Society rules. It will be operated on the the Three Gorges Reservoir between the counties of Fengjie and Maoping with each one-way sailing lasting seven hours.

The ship has an LOA of 100 metres, a beam of 15.8 metres, a depth of 4.35 metres, a design draught of 2.65 metres, and a maximum capacity of 650 guests. An electric propulsion will deliver a speed of approximately 14.8 knots.