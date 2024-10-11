Passenger Vessel News Roundup | October 11 – Chinese and Norwegian low-emission cruise ships, Virgin Islands' newest fast ferry and more
A new inland cruise ship has been delivered to a Chinese operator while a fast ferry enters service in the British Virgin Islands. Construction continues on an LNG-fuelled cruise ship and a double-ended ferry for two US-based owners as design work reaches another key phase on a low-emission cruise ship for Norwegian coastal routes. Finally, three US builders submit their proposals for a ferry procurement program.
New electric cruise ship to begin operating in Chinese inland waters
Chinese shipowner Chongqing Guanda Century Cruise will soon begin operational sailings of a new cruise ship designed for inland waters.
Shiji Jiangshan Rushi was built by Chongqing Zhongjiang Shipbuilding in compliance with China Classification Society rules. It will be operated on the the Three Gorges Reservoir between the counties of Fengjie and Maoping with each one-way sailing lasting seven hours.
The ship has an LOA of 100 metres, a beam of 15.8 metres, a depth of 4.35 metres, a design draught of 2.65 metres, and a maximum capacity of 650 guests. An electric propulsion will deliver a speed of approximately 14.8 knots.
New fast ferry enters service with Virgin Islands operator
Thai/Australian shipbuilder SeaCat Ships recently delivered a new fast ferry to British Virgin Islands-based vessel operator Aquatic Rentals. Sea Express III has been constructed to meet the stringent standards of the US Coast Guard under Subchapter T regulations.
The ferry can accommodate 66 travelers in an air-conditioned main cabin, while an additional 34 seats are available on the open-air upper deck.
The vessel can reach a top speed of 28 knots while regular sailings will be at a cruising speed of 23 knots. The ferry is also engineered to handle rough sea conditions, ensuring a safe and comfortable ride even in challenging waters.
Hurtigruten unveils new version of low-emission coastal cruise ship design
Norwegian cruise company Hurtigruten and shipbuilder Vard have unveiled the design of their second version of a type of coastal cruise ship fitted with low-emission propulsion systems.
The vessel will be fitted with batteries other technologies to permit emission-free operations along the Norwegian coast. Vard said the vessel's energy consumption will be around 40 to 50 per cent lower than on ships of similar size.
Three shipyards submit bid documents for Washington State Ferries’ hybrid vessel tender
Three US shipyards have submitted prequalification documents in response to a tender issued by transport operator Washington State Ferries (WSF) earlier this year for five new hybrid electric Ro-Pax vessels in a series.
Nichols Brothers Boat Builders of Washington, the Eastern Shipbuilding Group of Panama City, Florida, and Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania will then be visited by Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials as part of the tender process. The three companies will also be required to submit their respective formal bids before the end of the year.
Finnish yard launches Royal Caribbean's newest LNG-fuelled ship
Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has launched Star of the Seas, a new Icon-class cruise ship ordered by US cruise operator Royal Caribbean International.
Upon completion, the ship will measure 1,196 by 159 feet (364.75 by 48.47 metres) and have a gross tonnage 248,663 and a crew complement of 2,350. A parabolic bow design is incorporated in the hull to provide additional stability, ensuring smoother motion while underway.
First steel cut for new ferry for Florida’s Fisher Island
The Eastern Shipbuilding Group of Panama City, Florida, has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new Ro-Pax ferry ordered by the Fisher Island Community Association (FICA) in southern Florida.
Named Falcon, the vessel will be constructed at ESG's Allanton and Port St Joe facilities and is scheduled for delivery in the spring of 2026. Design work will be provided by the Elliott Bay Design Group of Seattle, Washington.