Hurtigruten unveils new version of low-emission coastal cruise ship design

The vessel will be fitted with batteries other technologies to permit emission-free operations along the Norwegian coast. Vard said the vessel's energy consumption will be around 40 to 50 per cent lower than on ships of similar size.

The ship will be fitted with counter-rotating propellers as the main propulsion, and the batteries will have a capacity of around 60 MWh. Two retractable thrusters at the stern will ensure optimal manoeuvring during port operations and can provide increased safety through redundancy.