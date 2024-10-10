Hurtigruten unveils new version of low-emission coastal cruise ship design
Norwegian cruise company Hurtigruten and shipbuilder Vard have unveiled the design of their second version of a type of coastal cruise ship fitted with low-emission propulsion systems.
The vessel will be fitted with batteries other technologies to permit emission-free operations along the Norwegian coast. Vard said the vessel's energy consumption will be around 40 to 50 per cent lower than on ships of similar size.
The ship will be fitted with counter-rotating propellers as the main propulsion, and the batteries will have a capacity of around 60 MWh. Two retractable thrusters at the stern will ensure optimal manoeuvring during port operations and can provide increased safety through redundancy.
Another notable measure is air lubrication of the hull, where air bubbles are pumped directly underneath the hull to reduce drag. Vard said this can provide energy savings of five to 10 per cent. Combined with modern hull design, advanced anti-fouling coatings, and regular hull cleaning, water resistance can be significantly reduced.
Preliminary results also show that better ventilation and insulation systems, as well as advanced energy management, can lead to significant energy savings.
So-called “smart cabins” will allow guests to control their own energy usage. Through an app and a screen in the cabin, guests can control heating and ventilation, while also seeing how much energy is being used.