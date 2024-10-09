Three shipyards submit bid documents for Washington State Ferries’ hybrid vessel tender

Nichols Brothers Boat Builders of Washington, the Eastern Shipbuilding Group of Panama City, Florida, and Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania will then be visited by Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials as part of the tender process. The three companies will also be required to submit their respective formal bids before the end of the year.

According to the tender documents, each ferry will be able to transport 1,500 passengers and 160 cars. A propulsion setup that will include rechargeable batteries and two backup diesel engines will be supplied by ABB.