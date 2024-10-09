Finnish yard launches Royal Caribbean's newest LNG-fuelled ship
Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has launched Star of the Seas, a new Icon-class cruise ship ordered by US cruise operator Royal Caribbean International.
Upon completion, the ship will measure 1,196 by 159 feet (364.75 by 48.47 metres) and have a gross tonnage 248,663 and a crew complement of 2,350. A parabolic bow design is incorporated in the hull to provide additional stability, ensuring smoother motion while underway.
The 2,805 guest cabins and other public spaces are distributed across 20 decks. Accommodation selections will include suites, balcony staterooms, ocean view staterooms, and interior cabins. Some family suites will cover three decks and will have private balconies and indoor slides.
Like its Icon-class sisters, Star of the Seas will also be powered by LNG to guarantee reduced emissions. The ship's propulsion system will consists of six dual-fuel engines, five bow thrusters, three 20MW diesel-electric driven azimuthing thrusters, and fuel cells. The fuel cells will be used as a lower-emission alternative energy source for generating onboard electricity as well as fresh water.
When at berth, the ship will rely on a shore power connection to supply the hotel load.