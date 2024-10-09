Finnish yard launches Royal Caribbean's newest LNG-fuelled ship

Upon completion, the ship will measure 1,196 by 159 feet (364.75 by 48.47 metres) and have a gross tonnage 248,663 and a crew complement of 2,350. A parabolic bow design is incorporated in the hull to provide additional stability, ensuring smoother motion while underway.

The 2,805 guest cabins and other public spaces are distributed across 20 decks. Accommodation selections will include suites, balcony staterooms, ocean view staterooms, and interior cabins. Some family suites will cover three decks and will have private balconies and indoor slides.