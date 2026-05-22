Russia's Vodohod welcomes second electric river ferry in series

The all-weather-capable ferry has an ice-reinforced hull, an LOA of 32.15 metres, a beam of 7.8 metres, a draught of only 1.3 metres, a displacement of 159 tons, a crew of three, and space for up to 140 passengers on two decks. A 550kW battery pack will drive two 200kW azimuthing propellers to deliver a maximum speed of 10 knots and a cruising speed of 6.5 knots.

The builder said the design of the vessel combines comfort, modernity and aesthetics with the aim of providing passengers with a pleasant atmosphere during each journey. The interior therefore utilises high-quality materials and finishes and a combination of natural textures of wood, metal and glass.

Vodohod will be the operator of Lomonosov while State Transport Leasing Company will retain ownership of the ferry. The vessel will be operated in Saint Petersburg.