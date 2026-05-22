Russia's Vodohod welcomes second electric river ferry in series

Russian transport company Vodohod has taken delivery of a new electric ferry built by local shipyard Emperium.
Lomonosov (Ломоносов) is the second vessel under the Project EM901 or Moskva 2.0 series of river ferries, which are being built as improved variants of an earlier series of diesel-powered vessels that operated in Russian inland waters during the Soviet era. Notable improvements over the earlier vessels include a hull that is wider by two metres to permit the incorporation of larger spaces.
Strelna, the first ferry in the Project EM901 series, was handed over to Vodohod in 2025.
The all-weather-capable ferry has an ice-reinforced hull, an LOA of 32.15 metres, a beam of 7.8 metres, a draught of only 1.3 metres, a displacement of 159 tons, a crew of three, and space for up to 140 passengers on two decks. A 550kW battery pack will drive two 200kW azimuthing propellers to deliver a maximum speed of 10 knots and a cruising speed of 6.5 knots.
The builder said the design of the vessel combines comfort, modernity and aesthetics with the aim of providing passengers with a pleasant atmosphere during each journey. The interior therefore utilises high-quality materials and finishes and a combination of natural textures of wood, metal and glass.
Vodohod will be the operator of Lomonosov while State Transport Leasing Company will retain ownership of the ferry. The vessel will be operated in Saint Petersburg.