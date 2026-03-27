FEATURE | Moscow's new river transport strategy combines modern technology, infrastructure and educational initiatives

Modern electric vessels, digital solutions, and the development of coastal infrastructure are becoming part of a comprehensive mobility strategy currently implemented in Russia's capital city of Moscow, as confirmed by state-owned transport provider Mosgortrans.

Introduction of electric vessels

A key element of this transformation is the Moscow Shipbuilding Yard, located in Nagatinsky Zaton. The enterprise was built within just 22 months and today serves as a hub for the development and production of new river-capable passenger vessels.

Currently, the shipyard is assembling several modern vessels of the Project Moskva 1.0 series, which will enter regular routes in the near future [examples of ferries from the same series are already being operated on the Moskva River by the Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development, ed].

"With the launch of high-tech production at the Moscow Shipbuilding Yard, the development of electric transport in the capital has accelerated," said Maxim Liksutov, Moscow's Deputy Mayor for Industry and Transport. "In 2026, we plan to launch eight electric vessels of the Moskva 1.0 project. These vessels, which have no global equivalent, will enter regular routes and create a new level of travel comfort."