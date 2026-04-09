Norway's Boreal to introduce electric hydrofoil ferries on coastal routes

Norwegian operator Boreal has ordered 20 electric hydrofoil ferries in a series for deployment on coastal commuter routes.
Each vessel will have a length of 11.99 metres, a beam of 4.5 metres, a displacement of 9.5 tonnes, and seating for up to 30 passengers. Operation will be possible even with only one crewmember, resulting in a lighter displacement and allowing owners to reduce costs.
Nikolai Knudsmoen Utheim, CEO at Boreal, said the design selected is, "the only electric passenger vessel that combines longer range with high speed without requiring extensive charging infrastructure."
Computer-controlled hydrofoils can lift each vessel above the water at speeds above 18 knots. By flying above the waves, drag and energy consumption are significantly reduced compared to conventional vessels of similar size.
Examples of ferries from the same series are already in operation in Stockholm. Other future operators of the vessels include those from the Maldives and Thailand.
One example underwent operational trials in Trondheim earlier this year.