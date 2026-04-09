Norway's Boreal to introduce electric hydrofoil ferries on coastal routes

Norwegian operator Boreal has ordered 20 electric hydrofoil ferries in a series for deployment on coastal commuter routes.

Each vessel will have a length of 11.99 metres, a beam of 4.5 metres, a displacement of 9.5 tonnes, and seating for up to 30 passengers. Operation will be possible even with only one crewmember, resulting in a lighter displacement and allowing owners to reduce costs.

Nikolai Knudsmoen Utheim, CEO at Boreal, said the design selected is, "the only electric passenger vessel that combines longer range with high speed without requiring extensive charging infrastructure."