Maldives tour company Ego Shuttle to operate electric hydrofoil boats

Maldives-based tour operator Ego Shuttle will acquire a fleet of 10 electric hydrofoil boats for operation on the route between Malé International Airport and the country's outer island atolls.
The boats will belong to a series of hydrofoil-equipped vessels that was introduced in 2023. Each will have a length of 11.99 metres, a beam of 4.5 metres, a displacement of 9.5 tonnes, and an air-conditioned cabin with space for luggage and seating for up to 20 passengers.
The vessels will be designed to permit operation even by only one crewmember, resulting in a lighter displacement and allowing the owner to reduce costs.
The propulsion arrangement on each boat will consist of a 378kWh battery pack driving two podded thrusters. This configuration can deliver a service speed of 25 knots.
The thrusters will also make each vessel highly manoeuvrable, with sideways "crabbing" possible to allow berthing and unberthing in restrictive harbour waters.
An onboard computer will automatically adjust the angle of the hydrofoils in real time to ensure a smooth and stable journey. Passengers will meanwhile have access to a range of amenities including wifi connectivity, entertainment screens, refreshments, snacks, and charging outlets for various personal devices.
Each boat will also have space for prams and wheelchairs.
Ego Shuttle's first hydrofoil boat is scheduled to commence operational sailings in 2026.