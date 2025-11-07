Maldives tour company Ego Shuttle to operate electric hydrofoil boats

Maldives-based tour operator Ego Shuttle will acquire a fleet of 10 electric hydrofoil boats for operation on the route between Malé International Airport and the country's outer island atolls.

The boats will belong to a series of hydrofoil-equipped vessels that was introduced in 2023. Each will have a length of 11.99 metres, a beam of 4.5 metres, a displacement of 9.5 tonnes, and an air-conditioned cabin with space for luggage and seating for up to 20 passengers.