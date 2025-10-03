Thai operator Seudamgo to acquire electric hydrofoil ferries

Thai transport company Seudamgo will acquire a fleet of 10 electric hydrofoil ferries for operation on the route between mainland Thailand and Koh Kood Island in Trat province.
The ferries will belong to a series of hydrofoil-equipped vessels that was introduced in 2023. Each will have a length of 11.99 metres, a beam of 4.5 metres, a displacement of 9.5 tonnes, and an air-conditioned cabin with space for luggage and seating for up to 20 passengers.
The vessels will be designed to permit operation even by only one crewmember, resulting in a lighter displacement and allowing the owner to reduce costs.
The propulsion arrangement on each ferry will consist of a 378kWh battery pack driving two podded thrusters. This configuration can deliver a service speed of 25 knots, allowing each vessel to sail the 20-nautical-mile one-way route between Koh Kood and the mainland in 40 minutes.
The thrusters also make the vessel highly manoeuvrable, with sideways "crabbing" possible to allow berthing and unberthing in restrictive harbour waters.