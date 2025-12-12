Electric hydrofoil ferry to enter service in Trondheim, Norway

A new electric hydrofoil ferry will be operated between the Frosta Brygge seaside community and Trondheim in central Norway as part of a collaboration between local real estate developers, regional and municipal authorities, and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (Norges Teknisk-Naturvitenskapelige Universitet; NTNU).

The 12-metre ferry will be the latest example in a series of electric hydrofoil ferries introduced in 2023. Other examples will be operated as tourist shuttles in Thailand and the Maldives.