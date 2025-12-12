Electric hydrofoil ferry to enter service in Trondheim, Norway

A new electric hydrofoil ferry will be operated between the Frosta Brygge seaside community and Trondheim in central Norway as part of a collaboration between local real estate developers, regional and municipal authorities, and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (Norges Teknisk-Naturvitenskapelige Universitet; NTNU).
The 12-metre ferry will be the latest example in a series of electric hydrofoil ferries introduced in 2023. Other examples will be operated as tourist shuttles in Thailand and the Maldives.
The project will revive a ferry service that had operated on the Frosta Brygge-Trondheim route until it was discontinued in 1970.
The route was briefly served by a diesel-powered hydrofoil ferry during its last year of operations. Although vessel offered fast travel times, it eventually proved too costly to run.
The project is carried out in partnership with Frosta Brygge, Trondheim Port, the Ocean Autonomy Cluster, and the NTNU Shore Control Lab among others.
Testing will be conducted from December 16, 2025 until January 2026, when the project partners will evaluate the technology, operations, and potential for future routes.
The hydrofoil ferry will enable Frosta Brygge residents to reach Trondheim in as little as 30 minutes, whereas road travel to the city would take approximately 90 minutes.