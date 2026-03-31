Isles of Scilly Steamship's newest ferry floated out

Piriou Vietnam has floated out a new passenger ferry slated for the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group (ISSG).

The 75-metre Scillonian IV will replace Scillonian III in March 2027. The latter vessel was acquired by ISSG in 1977 and is currently sailing on her final operational season with the company.

Scillonian IV will now undergo outfitting and sea trials before departing on her delivery journey back to the UK.