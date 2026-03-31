Isles of Scilly Steamship's newest ferry floated out

Piriou Vietnam has floated out a new passenger ferry slated for the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group (ISSG).
The 75-metre Scillonian IV will replace Scillonian III in March 2027. The latter vessel was acquired by ISSG in 1977 and is currently sailing on her final operational season with the company.
Scillonian IV will now undergo outfitting and sea trials before departing on her delivery journey back to the UK.
The introduction of Scillonian IV next year will form part of ISSG's £40 million (US$50 million) investment programme, which will ensure modern and resilient passenger and freight services for the islands.
The new vessel will feature a range of new technologies and carry up to 600 passengers (a 24 per cent increase on current levels) whilst reducing journey times. She will also feature roll and pitch reduction systems to enhance passenger comfort.
Scillonian IV will take over from Scillonian III in serving the route between Penzance and the Isles of Scilly.