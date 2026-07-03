WHO expects no further hantavirus spread following outbreak on cruise ship

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has published an update wherein it said it expects no further transmission following an outbreak of hantavirus on a cruise ship earlier this year.

On Thursday, July 2, the WHO said a total of 13 cases, including three deaths, have been notified (for a case fatality ratio of 23 per cent). Twelve cases have been laboratory-confirmed for Andes virus infection, and one is a probable case.

All confirmed cases are among individuals who travelled onboard the cruise ship Hondius. Among the ten cases admitted to hospitals, eight have recovered and have been discharged, while two are still undergoing medical treatment.