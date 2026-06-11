Hantavirus-hit cruise ship set to resume voyages after disinfection

Oceanwide Expeditions has confirmed that Dutch health authorities cleared its vessel Hondius to resume full operations following a deep cleaning and disinfection process in Rotterdam.

The Rotterdam-Rijnmond Public Health Service, known as the GGD, completed a final inspection on May 29 and officially authorised the vessel to return to service on May 30.

Before initiating the biosecurity response, the cruise company collaborated with public health bodies, maritime regulators, and port stakeholders to establish a controlled treatment plan. A team of 13 biosecurity experts subsequently treated all eight decks of the ship over several days.