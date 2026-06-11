Hantavirus-hit cruise ship set to resume voyages after disinfection

Oceanwide Expeditions has confirmed that Dutch health authorities cleared its vessel Hondius to resume full operations following a deep cleaning and disinfection process in Rotterdam.
The Rotterdam-Rijnmond Public Health Service, known as the GGD, completed a final inspection on May 29 and officially authorised the vessel to return to service on May 30.
Before initiating the biosecurity response, the cruise company collaborated with public health bodies, maritime regulators, and port stakeholders to establish a controlled treatment plan. A team of 13 biosecurity experts subsequently treated all eight decks of the ship over several days.
The company noted that independent professionals inspected the vessel and declared it rodent-free before the sanitisation work began.
The cleaning phase involved removing organic matter, disinfecting hard surfaces with hydrogen peroxide, and sanitising soft materials with high-temperature steam.
Following the treatment, the public health department advised the Chairman of the Rotterdam-Rijnmond Safety Region that the vessel is free from infection and poses no public health objections.
According to Oceanwide Expeditions, medical and epidemiological findings showed that the hantavirus was introduced before passengers embarked and did not originate from onboard operations.
To prevent future transmission, the company said all crew members from the previous voyage disembarked and were placed in quarantine.
A complete crew transition has since occurred, ensuring current personnel had no contact with those in isolation. Oceanwide Expeditions reported that the vessel is being prepared for its first voyage of the Arctic season, a June 13 departure from Longyearbyen, Svalbard.